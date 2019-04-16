The world is still trying to comprehend just went down Monday night when the Clippers stormed back from down 31 points with less than 20 minutes remaining to defeat the Warriors 135-131 at Oracle Arena to tie their first-round playoff series 1–1.

It was an iconic comeback that will live on history even if Los Angeles doesn't find a way to pull off the upset in the series.

But what other NBA playoff games have comebacks that are comparable?

11. Trail Blazers defeat Mavericks 84-82: 2011 First Round Game 4 (23 points)

Brandon Roy dropped 18 in the fourth quarter.

T-8. Spurs stun Clippers 96-86: 2012 Second Round Game 3 (24 points)

San Antonio used a 24-0 run to take control of the game.

T-8. Celtics top Lakers 97-91: 2008 NBA Finals Game 4 (24 points)

Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett combined for 55 while James Posey provided 18 off the bench.

T-8. Lakers fight back against Kings 100-99: 2002 Western Conference Finals Game 4 (24 points)

Robert Horry at the buzzer never gets old.

T-6. Warriors rally against Spurs 113-111: 2017 Western Conference Finals Game 1 (25 points)

Sure Kawhi Leonard left with an injury. Doesn't change the facts.

T-6. Thunder storm back to beat Jazz 107-99: 2018 First Round Game 5 (25 points)

Russ and PG combined for 79.

T-4. Celtics steal it from Nets 94-90: 2002 Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 (26 points)

Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker put up 51.

T-4. Cavaliers conquer Pacers 119-114: 2017 First Round Game 3 (26 points)

Bron drops 41-13-12.

3. Clippers claw back against Grizzlies 99-98: 2012 First Round Game 1 (27 points)

The greatest fourth-quarter comeback.

2. Lakers shock SuperSonics 97-95: 1989 Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 (29 points)

James Worthy went 15-for-19 for 33 points.

1. Clippers charge past Warriors 135-131: 2019 First Round Game 2 (31 points)

From off the bench, Lou Williams dropped 36 with 11 assists while Montrezl Harrell provided 25 and 10 boards.