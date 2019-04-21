Jimmy Butler has a bit of a reputation for being on-edge and aggressive.

It's not a bad thing, it's just who he is. It's what makes Jimmy Jimmy.

So, it shouldn't come as that much of a shock that his pregame ritual involves walking into the locker room and dropping an F-bomb in the direction of the 76ers' equipment manager Scott Rego.

The message is a lot more lighthearted than the language would make it seem.

You can check out the full video Butler posted on YouTube that looks at how and the 76ers had to bounce back after losing Game 1 of their first-round series to the Nets.

Philadelphia currently leads the series 3-1 with Game 5 in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Butler and Nets forward Jared Dudley were ejected from Game 4 on Saturday.