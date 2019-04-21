Watch: Magic Johnson Has No Regrets Over How He Left Lakers, Still Helps Team

Magic Johnson resigned as Lakers president right before the last game of the season on April 9.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 21, 2019

It's been nearly two weeks since Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation from the Lakers and the former president of basketball operations is feeling fine about his decision.

In an interview with TMZ, Johnson explains how he wouldn't change how he went about leaving his role with the Lakers and adds that he is still helping the team, even now after resigning from a front office position.

"It's almost like I never left," Johnson says in the video. "I'm still talking to them every day. ... I'm going to help them get the Lakers back right."

Johnson also shot down any talk of LeBron James being a factor in his decision to step down.

"I love LeBron and LeBron is going to lead us to a championship," Johnson says.

The Lakers went 37-45 this season and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

