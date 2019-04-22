Nets owner Joe Tsai has been fined $35,000 for making public comments "detrimental to the NBA," following a first-round playoff loss, league owner Adam Silver announced Monday.

The NBA fined Tsai after he tweeted Sunday about Saturday's heated Game 4 loss to the 76ers. Tsai's comments "criticized the integrity of officiating," according to the NBA.

My partners and I have spoken and the entire Nets ownership group support our GM Sean Marks for protesting the wrong calls and missed calls. NBA rules are rules and we respect that, but our players and fans expect things to be fair. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) April 22, 2019

Tsai's tweet was in reference to Nets general manager Sean Marks, who was suspended and fined for entering the referee locker room after Game 4.

The matchup featured ejections for Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler because of a third-quarter scuffle. An elbow from Joel Embiid in Game 2 and some trash talk has made the series a bit more interesting, and Tsai is the latest to get involved.

Philadelphia has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The two teams next play Tuesday.