Watch: Enes Kanter Thanks Knicks For Waiving Him After Blazers Win over Thunder

Kanter was waived by the Knicks on Feb. 7 after two seasons in New York. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 24, 2019

Enes Kanter reflected on his tumultuous 2018-19 on Tuesday night, thanking the Knicks for waiving him while speaking to the media after the Blazers' series-clinching win over the Thunder. 

The Turkish center was waived by New York on Feb. 7 following the NBA trade deadline. He then signed with Portland on Feb. 13, averaging 13.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in the postseason. 

"First I would like to definitely thank the Knicks for waiving me," Kanter said postgame. "I want to appreciate all the teams that didn't pick me. I tried to actually sign with a lot of teams that weren't interested, and then, you know, I was glad Dame and [Blazers general manager Neil Olshey] texted me, and I picked Portland."

Kanter earned revenge on his former team in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. He spent three seasons with Oklahoma City from 2014-17 before being traded to the Knicks in exchange for Carmelo Anthony in September 2017

Portland will face either Denver or San Antonio in the Western Conference semifinals after Damian Lillard's game-winner on Tuesday. The Blazers have not reached the conference finals since 2000.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message