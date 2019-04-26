The Rockets traveled to the Bay Area on Friday before the end of Golden State's round one series with the Clippers, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Houston reportedly made the early trip in preparation for a potential early afternoon start against the Warriors in Game 1 of the West semifinals on Sunday. Golden State holds a 3–2 edge on the Clippers in round one of the Western Conference playoffs, and would advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a win on Friday night.

James Harden and Co. are prepared to host Game 1 of the West semifinals if Los Angeles pulls off a miraculous upset. But the Rockets appear willing to bet on the two-time defending champs to close out the series on the road.

Wishing to get ready for a possible Sunday Game 1, Rockets will head to Bay Area tomorrow, watch Warriors-Clippers Game 6 from there. If Clippers win the series, would have to fly home, but were willing to get to SF early just in case there is a 12:30 (local) start on Sunday. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) April 25, 2019

The Rockets advanced to the West semifinals on Wednesday with a 100-93 win over the Jazz. Harden averaged 27.8 points per game in the series despite shooting just 37.4% from the field.

Golden State dropped Game 5 at home on Wednesday night. Clippers guard Lou Williams has torched the Warriors thus far, averaging 24.4 points per game in round one.

Tip-off from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday is slated for 10 p.m. ET.