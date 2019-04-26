Rockets Fly to Golden State Early, Anticipate Warriors Game 6 Win vs. Clippers

The Warriors will face the Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference first round on Friday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 26, 2019

The Rockets traveled to the Bay Area on Friday before the end of Golden State's round one series with the Clippers, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen

Houston reportedly made the early trip in preparation for a potential early afternoon start against the Warriors in Game 1 of the West semifinals on Sunday. Golden State holds a 3–2 edge on the Clippers in round one of the Western Conference playoffs, and would advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a win on Friday night.  

James Harden and Co. are prepared to host Game 1 of the West semifinals if Los Angeles pulls off a miraculous upset. But the Rockets appear willing to bet on the two-time defending champs to close out the series on the road.

The Rockets advanced to the West semifinals on Wednesday with a 100-93 win over the Jazz. Harden averaged 27.8 points per game in the series despite shooting just 37.4% from the field. 

Golden State dropped Game 5 at home on Wednesday night. Clippers guard Lou Williams has torched the Warriors thus far, averaging 24.4 points per game in round one. 

Tip-off from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday is slated for 10 p.m. ET. 

