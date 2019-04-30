Joel Embiid Kept It Very Real When Discussing His Bodily Functions

Never change, Joel Embiid. Never change. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 30, 2019

Joel Embiid never fails at keeping it real.

Whether he's offering hot takes on the G.O.A.T, trying to woo Rihanna on Twitter or discussing his bodily functions, there's no denying Embiid is an honest man. 

Following the Sixers' Game 2 win at Scotiabank Arena over the Raptors that evened the Eastern Conference semifinals series, Embiid talked about how he physically felt during the game. He was listed as probable ahead of the matchup with a stomach virus that causes stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhea.

He left reporters with this gem of a quote, saying, "If you've had the s---- before, you'd know how it feels."

The video is even better, as Jimmy Butler is all of us watching, and he makes a shocked face and goes "Jo...!"

With his illness, Embiid finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Butler faired much better with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the win. 

Here's hoping Embiid feels better ahead of Game 3 on Thursday.

