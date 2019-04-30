The Rockets and the Warriors square off Tuesday in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series with Golden State holding a 1–0 advantage.

But in the leadup to the matchup, the conversation has been focused on the refs more than the six All-Stars who will be playing in the game.

And for somewhat good reason: Scott Foster is working Tuesday's game.

To some of you, that probably means nothing. "He's just the ref, who cares? Players decide games." And while that is true, it just shows you don't really understand what's at play with Scott Foster and the Rockets.

He hasn't called a Rockets game since Feb. 21 when they lost to the Lakers. After that game, James Harden referred to Foster as "just rude and arrogant" and said he shouldn't officiate Houston's games. Chris Paul added that he doesn't "know what else to do," noting that he's met with the league before about Foster, according to R ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

And while the postgame comments clearly show how passionate the Rockets are about Foster, nothing tells a story quite like video.

Chris Paul received another tech last night from ref Scott Foster.



James Harden on Foster: "For sure, it’s personal.” pic.twitter.com/GwsTeEBNOM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2019

This is from that Feb. 21 loss. It happened with the Rockets trailing by four with just over 30 seconds remaining after Harden had already fouled out thanks to his fourth offensive foul of the night and third of the fourth quarter. Mike D'Antoni was also given a tech moments later, and the rest is history.

There is plenty more on the basketball side to examine before committing to any conspiracy about Foster being used to ruin the Rockets' shot at the upset. But, the level of petty Foster reached when giving out that tiny T combined with Paul's reaction is way too comical to not at least entertain conspiracy talk, if for no other reason than to bring up the Tiny T and laugh about it.

Foster hasn't worked a Houston game since giving out that tech.

Until now. After Harden talked about getting a "fair chance" following the Game 1 loss. And after it was reported the Rockets reached out to the league about 81 potentially missed calls from Game 7 of the 2018 Western conference finals, which Foster officiated.

The league decided to have Foster on the game before the series even started, so it truly is just coincidence.

Hopefully, officiating doesn't dictate this game. But if it does, maybe something as funny as the Tiny T will take place.