NBA free agency hasn't started yet, but plenty of people are wondering where Kevin Durant will land this summer—including his agent.

Rich Kleiman, Durant's agent, spoke with The Wall Street Journal's Jason Gay to discuss Durant's future, which he said is still unknown. A main reason for the rampant Durant-to-New York speculation is Kleiman's longstanding fandom of the Knicks.

"That is 100% undecided, and I'm waiting on Kevin. That's the truth," Kleiman said. "I think there's a feeling that this thing is like War Games and everybody's kind of like playing chess out here. But when somebody gets to the level of basketball that he's at, you can't juggle focus like that. There's so many things he's juggling too. He's not scripting his future while he's playing the way he plays and practicing the way he practices...He really doesn't know and I really don't know."

Kevin Durant is “100 percent undecided” on where he’s playing next, his manager @RichKleiman says at The #WSJFuture Of Everything Festival. “He really doesn’t know, and I really don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/1fEw2kYZqm — WSJ Sports (@WSJSports) May 21, 2019

On Tuesday, Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic that the Warriors will attempt to re-sign Durant and Klay Thompson, who will also become a free agent this summer.

"The season is still ongoing," Lacob said. "We are not finished. I have no new ideas or data for you. We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to re-sign them. Period. I am confident about both of them.

"But it is their choice to do what is best for them. They have earned that right. Our goal is to keep our team together. We are pretty good."

While Durant's free agency decision remains up in the air, his health has also been a large concern during this year's playoffs. Durant has been out since Game 5 of the second round after suffering a calf strain against the Rockets. Prior to the Warriors traveling to Portland for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals, where Durant did not join the team, coach Steve Kerr called the injury "more serious than we thought."

The Warriors swept the Trail Blazers in four games without Durant to advance to their fifth straight NBA finals appearance.

When asked by Gay if he believed Durant would play in the last round, Kleiman called the forward's health "good" but said he's unsure of what will happen in the finals.

"Do I believe? I don't know. I honestly hope so," he said.