Dwyane Wade appreciates getting a vote to be on an All-NBA team, but he doesn't think he should have gotten it.

In a post to his Instagram story on Friday, Wade reacted to the news that he received a nod in his favor, turning to Gabrielle Union as he asked his wife, "Baby, did you vote for me?"

"No... I voted for Klay Thompson," Union joked.

Wade supported her decision, thanking whoever voted for him to honor his final season with the Heat before saying the vote shoud have gone to a more deserving player.

"You know who needed it?" Union chimed in at the end. "Klay Thompson."

Dwyane got an All-NBA vote in his last season, but it wasn't from Gab Union 😅



The whole Wade house voted for Klay



(via @DwyaneWade)

The All-NBA teams are selected by position (two guards, two forwards and a center on each team) by a panel of 100 media members. A First Team vote is worth five points, a Second Team vote is worth three and a Third Team vote is worth one.

Thompson finished eighth among guards with 27 total points, missing out on an extra $30 million in potential contract money this summer.

When informed of the news that he missed out on making an All-NBA team, Thompson appeared annoyed before saying, "When you go to five straight Finals, I respect those guys but...it takes more than just a couple All-NBA guys. I'd rather win a championship than be third team All-NBA.

"Do I think there are that many guards better than me in the league?" Thompson said. "No, but I don't really want to get into it."

Klay Thompson learns he didn’t make All-NBA (“Oh I didn’t?”) and is clearly a little ticked (it affects his next contract): “When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys...Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No.” pic.twitter.com/bW5DiBavo1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 23, 2019

Thompson will hit free agency this summer and will be capped at a five-year, $190 million deal for not making the All-NBA list.