The NBA finals are finally upon us, and Chipotle is ready to fuel you through the end of the season.

In a game full of free throws and free agents, the word "free" typically comes up quite a few times during basketball coverage. As the Toronto Raptors take on defending champs Golden State Warriors for a best of seven series starting this Thursday, Chipotle will be giving away free burritos to some lucky fans who are quick on their feet (à la Steph Curry). All you need to do to score? Head to Twitter as soon as you hear the on-air announcer say the word "free."

Chipotle will be "freeting" all series long by live tweeting out unique codes that can be redeemed for a free burrito, or any regularly-priced entrée, according to a press release.

Any mention of the word "free" by the principal play-by-play announcer, color commentator, or sideline reporter during the first half of the game will result in 500 free burritos, while any mention during the second half means 1,000 free burritos.

The promotion will be limited to the first 20 mentions of "free" during each game, but that doesn’t mean Chipotle is skimping out—they’re planning on giving away up to $1 million worth of burritos over the course of the series.

Ready to get your head in the game? First follow @chipotletweets on Twitter, then once you hear the magic word and see the code, you’ll need to text it to 888222 for instructions on how to redeem a free burrito. The full details are available here.

"We know that basketball fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, so we're putting even more, about one million dollars more, on the line by 'freeting' through these final games," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle, said in the press release. "Chipotle has never been easier to access and with Chipotle delivery, you never have to choose between basketball and burritos again."

If you don’t have Kawhi Leonard-like prowess and aren’t one of the first people to snag the codes, Chipotle still has a consolation prize for you. The chain will be offering free delivery—on orders $10 or more made through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and DoorDash—throughout the entire series. That means free delivery to your door from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 9, and continuing through Monday, June 10; Thursday, June 13 or Saturday, June 16 if the series goes on.

Unfortunately for Torontonians, the promotion is only available in the U.S., so they’ll have to celebrate their first time in the finals with some other form of food. Poutine, perhaps?

