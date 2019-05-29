Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the odds on favorite to take home the NBA Finals MVP.

Curry has three championships with the Warriors but has never taken home the award. Warriors forward Andre Iguodala won it in 2015, with Kevin Durant taking home the last two Finals MVP awards. .

Golden State is making their fifth straight appearance in the Finals, and will be looking to win its third straight championship.

According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Curry is listed at -140, meaning bettors would have to bet $140 to win $100.

Kawhi Leonard (+250), Draymond Green (+1000), Klay Thompson +1400, and Durant (+2000) are behind Curry as the betting favorites. Durant has been ruled out of Game 1 because of a calf injury.

Caesars Sportsbook has Curry as a -125 favorite, with Leonard at +275.

The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors begins Thursday night.