Stephen Curry Is Betting Favorite to Win Finals MVP

Stephen Curry is a heavy favorite in Vegas to take home his first Finals MVP award.

By Scooby Axson
May 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the odds on favorite to take home the NBA Finals MVP.

Curry has three championships with the Warriors but has never taken home the award. Warriors forward Andre Iguodala won it in 2015, with Kevin Durant taking home the last two Finals MVP awards. .

Golden State is making their fifth straight appearance in the Finals, and will be looking to win its third straight championship.

According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Curry is listed at -140, meaning bettors would have to bet $140 to win $100.

Kawhi Leonard (+250), Draymond Green (+1000), Klay Thompson +1400, and Durant (+2000) are behind Curry as the betting favorites. Durant has been ruled out of Game 1 because of a calf injury.

Caesars Sportsbook has Curry as a -125 favorite, with Leonard at +275.

The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors begins Thursday night.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message