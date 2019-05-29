Report: NBA Spoke With Raptors About Drake During Eastern Conference Finals

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NBA reportedly spoke to the Raptors during this year's Eastern Conference finals about Toronto superfan and rapper Drake's presence on the sidelines.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 29, 2019

The NBA spoke to the Raptors during this year's Eastern Conference finals about Toronto superfan and rapper Drake's presence on the sidelines, reports ESPN.  

The warning comes as the Raptors are set to take on the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Last year, the NBA warned Drake about a confrontation with former-Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins during a series between Toronto and Cleveland. He was warned at that time for the "use of bad language."

The rapper has continued to his antics and is a regular presence on the Toronto sidelines. During this year's Eastern Conference finals against Milwaukee, he was called out by Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer for heckling Giannis Antetokounmpo. Drake was also seen roaming the court and embracing Raptors coach Nick Nurse. 

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he's not worried about Drake, and Golden State point guard Stephen Curry called the rapper's presence "entertaining." Asked if he's avoiding the rapper's tracks during the Finals, Klay Thompson said he has no plans to skip the rapper's songs unless they are bad. 

The NBA Finals begin Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

