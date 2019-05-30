NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Online, TV

Find how to watch the Warriors battle the Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 30. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 30, 2019

The Warriors will begin their quest for a third straight championship on Thursday as they face the Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Golden State swept the Blazers in the Western Conference finals to advance to their fifth consecutive Finals. Steph Curry put on a show in Kevin Durant's absence, torching Portland with 28.3 points per game on 42.6% from three. Durant will miss Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday as he battles a calf injury and no date has been set for his return to the court. The four-time scoring champion won Finals MVP for Golden State in 2017 and 2018. 

Thursday will mark the first Finals game in Raptors history. Toronto rebounded from a 2–0 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to defeat the Bucks in six games by ripping off four straight victories behind 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. The former Spurs star averaged 29.8 points per game in the conference finals. 

Find out how to watch Game 1: 

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

