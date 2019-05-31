Warriors 'Weren't Very Familiar' With Raptors Prior to Game 1 Loss in Finals

The Warriors and Raptors met twice before the 2019 NBA Finals, but thanks to injuries, Golden State didn't feel it knew its opponent well.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 31, 2019

Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals did not go how the Warriors wanted.

The two-time defending champions were playing their sixth straight game without two-time reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant and suffered their first defeat of the postseason without him at the hands of the Raptors in Toronto.

Led by an impressive performance by Pascal Siakam, the Raptors pushed the pace and wreaked havoc on defense, forcing 17 turnovers in the 118-109 victory.

Following the contest, Golden State coach Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson explained how injuries in the regular season and the lack of meetings between the teams created a situation in which the Warriors didn't know the Raptors that well.

"We're not very familiar with this team, but that's no excuse," Thompson told reporters after the loss. "But we know we'll respond like the champions we are."

Kerr matched that sentiment, noting how the Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins in the first meeting between the squads (a 131-128 overtime win for the Raptors) and Kawhi Leonard was absent from the second contest, which Toronto won by 20 on the road.

Game 2 of the series is set for Sunday and it is unlikely Durant will appear in that tilt. He averaged 40.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the two regular-season losses.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message