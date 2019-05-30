The two-time reigning Finals MVP is not likely to play in the first two games of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Prior to Thursday's Game 1 in Toronto, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it was a "longshot" Kevin Durant would be cleared to practice before Sunday's Game 2, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Kerr previously said Durant would not play in a game until he participated in a full practice.

Durant traveled with the team to Toronto, even though he was ruled out for Game 1 against the Raptors on Monday. If Durant misses Game 2, it would be the seventh straight contest he'd miss this postseason after leaving Game 5 of Golden State's second-round series against the Rockets with a calf strain.

The Warriors won all five games leading up to the Finals without Durant. They closed out their second-round series in Houston and swept the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.