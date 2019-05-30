Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: 'Longshot' Kevin Durant Cleared for Game 2

Kevin Durant has not appeared in a playoff game since Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series due to a calf injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 30, 2019

The two-time reigning Finals MVP is not likely to play in the first two games of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Prior to Thursday's Game 1 in Toronto, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it was a "longshot" Kevin Durant would be cleared to practice before Sunday's Game 2, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Kerr previously said Durant would not play in a game until he participated in a full practice.

Durant traveled with the team to Toronto, even though he was ruled out for Game 1 against the Raptors on Monday. If Durant misses Game 2, it would be the seventh straight contest he'd miss this postseason after leaving Game 5 of Golden State's second-round series against the Rockets with a calf strain.

The Warriors won all five games leading up to the Finals without Durant. They closed out their second-round series in Houston and swept the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message