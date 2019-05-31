Outside of Pascal Siakam, nobody had a better Thursday night than Drake.

The Grammy-award winning rapper showed up to Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals in a signed Dell Curry jersey just to tease Stephen during the Warriors' matchup with the Raptors in Toronto.

After Siakam dropped 32 points to lead the team to its first ever Finals victory to take a 1-0 series lead, Drake wanted to get in the face of the man who stuck Siakam for much of the night: Draymond Green.

Can't be a Raptors win without Drake talking smack 😳



Now, considering how things went last year when Drake wanted to get into it with Kendrick Perkins in the second round, you'd think he might chill out a smidge.

But Drake has no chill as long as the Raptors are winning games. Ask the Bucks.

With it looking like Kevin Durant is likely going to miss Sunday's Game 2, Golden State is going to need even more than 34 points from Stephen Curry to shut Drake up and avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.