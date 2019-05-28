Report: Kevin Durant Will Travel to Toronto With Warriors for First Leg of NBA Finals

Kevin Durant has been listed as out for Game 1 but will reportedly travel with the Warriors to Toronto, where Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be also played.

By Emily Caron
May 28, 2019

Kevin Durant will travel to Toronto with the Warriors for the first leg of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, according to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Hayes.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday that Durant was officially out for the first game of the matchup. Game 2 will be also be played at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. As of Monday afternoon, Golden State was unsure if Durant would even make the trip to Toronto for the games.

Durant has been out of Golden State's lineup with a calf injury since May 8 when exited the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. Even without the star small forward on the floor, Steph Curry and the rest of the team secured six-straight victories leading into the Finals begin, which begin on May 30

After sweeping the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals, Golden State said it was "hopeful that [Durant] could return at some point during the series."

The Warriors also provided an update on center DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his left quad on April 15, on Monday. Cousins is questionable for Game 1. He recently participated in non-starters scrimmages, but it remains to be seen if, or when, he will return to game action. 

Golden State enters the 2019 Finals aiming for its fourth title in the last five years.

Tip-off for Game 1, where the Raptors will make their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history, is set for 9 p.m. ET in Toronto on Thursday, May 30.

