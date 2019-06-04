Tacko Fall has big shoes to fill–literally.

Fall wears size 22 shoes and is set to become only the fifth NBA player to ever sport such large sneakers, per the Action Network's Darren Rovell. He will join Shaq, Will Perdue, Bob Lanier and Dikembe Mutombo as the latest addition to the rare NBA group.

We already know Fall is crazy tall at 7'6", and we continued to be awe in of him after learning his official measurements at the NBA Combine. Fall broke records with his 8'2 1/4" wingspan, 10'2 1/2" standing reach and height with shoes at 7'7". To put things into perspective, 76ers center Boban Marjanovic stands at 7'3 1/2" and is the tallest active player in the NBA, followed by the Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis. Fall's official measurings surpass those of big men, setting him up to become the tallest active player in the league and one of the tallest all-time.

The UCF center gained an immense amount of attention at the NCAA tournament this year, including an amazing matchup against Duke and Zion Williamson in the Round of 32, which the Blue Devils won.

Fall was one of 11 players from the NBA G League Elite Camp that who were given a spot in the NBA Combine. He's already worked out with the Magic and Kings and said he plans to work out for the Lakers, Knicks, Pacers, Cavaliers and Hornets.