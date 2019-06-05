DeMarcus Cousins Says He Was 'Ready to Quit' After Quad Injury This Postseason

DeMarcus Cousins opened up about dealing with his quad injury this postseason.

By Jenna West
June 05, 2019

While rehabbing his quad injury this postseason, DeMarcus Cousins had to work hard both mentally and physically to return to the Warriors.

Cousins opened up to ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump Wednesday to explain how he struggled after tearing his left quad in Game 2 of Golden State's first-round series against the Clippers on April 15.

"I was just ready to quit," Cousins said. "Like, throw the towel in...Human nature is the first thing. It's like, 'Why? Why me? Why now? What did I do wrong? Why do I deserve this?'"

After many initially feared his injury could be season-ending, Cousins returned to the postseason last week for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. In eight minutes of playing time, he had three points, two assists and two steals. He went on to deliver a key performance for the Warriors to tie the series with the Raptors in Game 2, putting up 11 points with 10 rebounds and six assists.

He missed a good chunk of the regular season after spending almost an entire year rehabbing a torn Achilles. He didn't play his first game this season until Jan. 18 and says the injuries have put things in perspective for him.

"I know the feeling of like, you know, this might be it. You know?" he said. "So every chance I get to be on the floor, I'm gonna leave it on the floor. Because, you know, this is a game I've played my entire life and I've grown to love since I was a kid.

"And, you know, as much as I loved it then, I love it now. And I know how fast it can be taken away. It can be gone with the snap of a finger."

