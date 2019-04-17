Steve Kerr: DeMarcus Cousins 'Unlikely' to Return During Postseason After Left Quad Tear

Cousins suffered a left quad tear during Golden State's Game 2 loss ot the Clippers.

By Kaelen Jones
April 17, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins won't need surgery on his torn left quad, but he is "unlikely" to return during the postseason, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednseday.

"He will not need surgery," Kerr said, per ESPN. "DeMarcus, most likely, will not be back during the playoffs. You're probably looking at a couple months' recovery, so it's unlikely. But [Warriors Director of Sports Medicine and Performance] Rick [Celebrini] told me that there are occasions where that injury heals faster. So we're leaving the door open, obviously."

Cousins, 28, was in the midst of playing his second-ever career postseason game when he suffered the injury. The two-time All-NBA big man signed with the Warriors this past offseason on a one-year, $5.3 million deal. He had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans in January 2018.

Cousins averaged 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 games for Golden State during the regular season. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign.

 

