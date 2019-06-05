In his new book set for a September release, Timberwolves point guard Derrick Rose sheds light on his perspective of Minnesota's 2018–2019 season, he reveals in an advanced copy obtained by the Star Tribune.

The book, titled "I'll Show You," is co-written by Chicago sportswriter Sam Smith and promises a look into Rose's life from his childhood to his career in Minnesota.

In the book, Rose says former coach Tom Thibodeau "looked out" for him when he first arrived from Utah following a trade from Cleveland. Rose said that was one of the reasons he wanted to come back.

Rose also discusses the Jimmy Butler debacle that ensued when he requested a trade early last season. After one season in Minnesota, Butler wanted out after the team made it clear it would not offer him a max contract extension. He requested a trade in September and was awaiting a deal while the Timberwolves tried to find a trade partner. He was finally dealt to Philadelphia, and Rose said he talked to Butler a lot about what was happening.

"Look, it wasn’t his fault," Rose wrote. "It’s the league’s fault. Nothing against Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s cool — and he’s good. But you get these kids and you spoil them before they achieve something."

Rose added, "Jimmy was feeling, 'Why’d y’all pay them first and I was the one that got you to the playoffs?' That’s all it was. Jimmy wasn’t doing it right, though he was right."

In regards to the practice where Butler returned to the Wolves and verbally challenged teammates and coaches with expletives, Rose wrote, "Scored one time in that practice they were all writing about. Yes, one basket. Right hand up to God. What’s so exciting about that? But the media is going crazy. You would think he scored 30. … It was killing Thibs, I tell you. He wasn’t saying anything to us, but you could tell he was taking it hard."

Rose is a free agent heading into the upcoming season. He averaged 18 points in 51 games last season.

In April, a documentary on Rose, titled "Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story," was released on Stadium. The film chronicles the basketball life of Rose, describing the ups and downs he's had since getting drafted No. 1 in the 2008 NBA draft by his hometown Bulls out of Memphis.