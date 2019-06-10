Kevin Durant exited the Warriors' NBA Finals Game 5 matchup with the Raptors on Monday, limping to the locker room with an apparent lower leg injury.

The two-time Finals MVP was ruled out for the game with a right lower leg injury, per Golden State. Durant will receive an MRI tomorrow.

Durant's injury was met with a stream of reaction on Twitter, most notably from players throughout the NBA.

Check out the mote notable player reactions to Durant's injury below.

Even with all the things @KDTrey5 has done. This is the most fan(ed) out I’ve been. He knew he wasn’t right but he wanted to be there for his brothers. That’s sports! That’s love! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2019

MAJOR RESPECT for KD wanting to rush back and try to help his team win a Championship... Get Back Healthy Bro🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 11, 2019

Praying for you bro 💯🙏🏽 @KDTrey5 — Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) June 11, 2019

Respect @KDTrey5

Get well brother 🙏 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 11, 2019

You gotta give KD the Respect for going out there and Trying to help his team✊🏾 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 11, 2019

Monday's matchup marked Durant's first game since injuring his calf against the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. He had 11 points before leaving the contest on Monday, going 3-3 from beyond the arc.