Warriors' Kevon Looney on Game 6: 'I Feel Like I Should Be Able to Play'

Warriors center Kevon Looney left Game 5 early when he reinjured his collarbone. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 11, 2019

Warriors center Kevon Looney wants to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors after leaving Game 5 early when he reinjured his collarbone. 

"They’re comfortable with me going out there as long as I can tolerate the pain," Looney said, according to The Mercury News. "I feel like I should be able to play in Game 6."

Looney left in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 106–105 win Monday after he re-aggravated his right collarbone fracture and did not return. He initially suffered the injury in Golden State's Game 2 victory and returned in Game 4.

With the win, the Warriors stayed alive and the Raptors now lead the series 3–2. Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena. Golden State will likely be without Kevin Durant, who exited Game 5 with an Achilles injury

Thursday's tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message