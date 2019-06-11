Warriors center Kevon Looney wants to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors after leaving Game 5 early when he reinjured his collarbone.

"They’re comfortable with me going out there as long as I can tolerate the pain," Looney said, according to The Mercury News. "I feel like I should be able to play in Game 6."

Looney left in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 106–105 win Monday after he re-aggravated his right collarbone fracture and did not return. He initially suffered the injury in Golden State's Game 2 victory and returned in Game 4.

With the win, the Warriors stayed alive and the Raptors now lead the series 3–2. Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena. Golden State will likely be without Kevin Durant, who exited Game 5 with an Achilles injury.

Thursday's tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.