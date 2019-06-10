Warriors center Kevon Looney exited his team's Game 5 win over the Raptors in the NBA Finals after reinjuring his collarbone.

Golden State announced Looney re-aggravated his right 1st costal cartilage non-displaced fracture injury and would not return.

Looney suffered a fractured collarbone in Golden State's Game 2 victory. He returned in Game 4 after "lobbying hard" to return from injury to play in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors already lost Kevin Durant who appeared to re-injure his calf in the second quarter. The Warriors declared the star out for the rest of the contest, and he will receive an MRI on Tuesday.

The Raptors have a 3–2 series lead, and Game 6 will be Thursday at Oracle Arena.