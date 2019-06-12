Wanda Durant Discusses Kevin Durant Achilles Injury on 'Good Morning America'

Results of Durant's MRI are expected to be released on Wednesday.

By Emily Caron
June 12, 2019

Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda, made an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss her son's apparent Achilles injury which the superstar forward suffered in the second quarter of the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Raptors, his mental state and what went into the decision for Durant to return to the lineup for Game 5.

Wanda said that her son was having a "rough time right now" both emotionally and physically and added that the two-time Finals MVP reassured her that everything was going to be okay immediately after he went down. Durant also commented on how "hurtful" it was that the Raptors fans cheered after such a horrific injury but said that "all is forgiven."

In regards to whether or not her son's return was rushed, Wanda said, "he felt that he was able to play." She added that she trusted his judgment given her son's injury history, adding that she didn't think he would have done anything he thought could jeopardize his health.

Mama Durant's GMA spot came just hours before the results of her son's MRI are set to be announced. Durant is set to become a free agent this summer. Discussions of his decision to play and the future of his free agency following the injury began as soon as he left the court. Wanda took to Twitter on Tuesday morning in response, posting a photo of her alongside her son captioned with a poignant message.

"For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has the heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL."

Golden State will try to force Game 7 without KD on Thursday night when they face the Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

