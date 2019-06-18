The Toronto Raptors have been crowned NBA champions with a six-game Finals triumph over the Golden State Warriors, so now the business of the offeseason now takes center stage.

Thursday's draft is up first, where the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to select national player of the year and Duke forward Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans also have the No. 4 pick thanks to a trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, dramatically shaking up the balance of power in the Western Conference.

This year's free agency frenzy starts June 30 at 6 p.m., and features injured superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as well as NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and guard Kyrie Irving.

But those who have player and team options have until June 29 to exercise them, with potential restricted free agents having a June 24 deadline.

News and Rumors

• The Pelicans are exploring was to move up in the draft to land the No. 2 pick in order to draft Duke guard R.J. Barrett to pair him up with Williamson, his college teammmte. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• New Orleans also have their sights on a possible deal concerning Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Beal is owed $55 million over the next two seasons. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The No. 4 pick acquired from the Anthony Davis is also in play to be draft by the Pelicans. (Ben Standig, NBC Sports Washington)

• Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren, guard/forward Josh Jackson and No. 6 pick aren't up for trade. (Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic)

• The Brooklyn Nets will decline the qualifying offer for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to make him an unrestricted free agent and give themselves $46 million in cap space. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is set to meet with five different teams during free agency period. (Sean Deveney, Sporting News)

• The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to provide draft compensation for teams willing to take on the contract of either Tony Snell or Ersan Ilyasova as they try to create roster flexibility. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Celtics were open to discussing Jayson Tatum and the future Memphis first-round pick for Anthony Davis but not in the same offer. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)