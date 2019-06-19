Klay Thompson AKA Mr. Game 6 aka The Ultimate Warrior aka All I Need is 11 Dribbles aka Catch Me After the Game Drinking Coors Light aka China Klay aka the PBS Logo With a Detachable Goatee might be even more amazing than we ever realized.

Klay Thompson gets home after a long day of work and hangs that goatee up on his coat rack — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) December 14, 2014

Thank goodness for Andre Iguodala and Sean Gregory of TIME, because we have all been informed of a new great Klay Thompson story and a potential new “aka” for the Splash Brother.

In Iguodala's upcoming book, The Sixth Man, he detailed a moment during a team-building exercise where players were asked to talk about a moment in the game they felt their highest, and Thompson's might be the dopest ever.

From Gregory:

"When Klay's turn came, we all assumed he was going to say that his highest moment was the day he scored 37 points in a quarter against Sacramento," Iguodala writes. "I mean, that was an NBA record! But he didn't. Instead he said, 'My best moment was one night I caught a pass and I was like 50 feet from the basket and I was about to shoot it. And all of a sudden, I hear Andre being like, 'What the f---, Klay? You're fifty feet out.' And I thought about it for a second and shot it anyway. It went in, and I was like, 'Yeah, Andre, f--- you.' We all had a good laugh about that. I was like, 'Wow, really dog? That was your best moment?'"

How can you root against Klay? Even if you hate the Warriors, how can you actually stop yourself from cheering on Klay Thompson?

Add, "Yeah, Andre, f--- you" to the list of aka’s and let's all hope he has a speedy recovery from his torn ACL so we can see him shoot more shots from 50 feet just to mock Iguodala in the aftermath.