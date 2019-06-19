ESPN will no longer feature LaVar Ball on any of its platforms after Ball's inappropriate comments to Molly Qerim on Monday, The Athletic's Richard Deitsch reported on Tuesday.

According to Deitsch, an ESPN spokesperson said they have "no plans moving forward" to use Ball as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital or a background source for ESPN.

The news comes two days after Ball appeared on First Take to discuss the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade that sent his son, Lonzo Ball, from the Lakers to the Pelicans. Qerim asked Ball if she could "switch gears with you because I have a question here," to which Ball responded, "You can switch gears with me anytime."

LaVar shooting his shot at Molly Qerim during First Take interview? Jalen Rose gonna bust him up lol pic.twitter.com/HeIB9CFIxH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

A representative for Ball issued a statement to TMZ after his appearance and insisted that his comment was "at NO time intended or meant to be sexual in nature."

ESPN condemned Ball and called his comment "completely inappropriate," indicating it had told Ball as much.

Ball, 51, previously got in an on-air argument with Kristine Leahy, a former co-host on The Herd, in 2017.