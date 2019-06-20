Every year, a new group of NBA hopefuls hear their names called on draft night to give them a chance to start their professional basketball careers.

This season's class received some of the biggest hype in years thanks to Zion Williamson, who's been called the biggest NBA prospect since LeBron James. Williamson and his teammates R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish helped lead Duke to a 32–6 record and appearance in the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Many powerhouse programs like Duke have helped prepare college players for their professional careers. Other top programs like Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina rank ahead of Duke on the list. Check out the 10 colleges that have produced the most NBA players all-time, according to data observed by Grand Canyon University:

1. Kentucky-107 players

The Wildcats not only have produced the most NBA players but have also been one of the top college basketball programs in the nation historically. Kentucky has won eight national championships, which ranks second-most all-time, and has made 17 Final Four appearances in school history. Since coach John Calipari took the helm in 2009, Kentucky has gone 305–71. Top players like Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker represent Kentucky in the NBA today.

2. UCLA-97 players

UCLA holds the record for most NCAA championships with a whopping 11 titles thanks to legendary coach John Wooden and his strong recruiting. Some of the NBA's biggest legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabaar and Bill Walton played under Wooden before going pro. Other former Bruins turned NBA players include Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Lonzo Ball and Reggie Miller.

3. North Carolina-90 players

UNC has been to the NCAA Tournament 48 times and reached the Final Four a record 20 times. The Tar Heels have won six national titles, with three of those coming under current head coach Roy Williams. While plenty of big-time NBA players started at UNC, the most notable Tar Heel is also one of basketball's greatest stars–Michael Jordan. Enough said.

4. Duke-83 players

UNC's in-state rival doesn't sit far behind them on the list of NCAA Tournament achievements. Duke has reached the Big Dance 41 times and made it to 16 Final Fours. The Blue Devils have won all five of their national titles under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. Notable Duke players that went on to the NBA include Kyrie Irving, Grant Hill, Elton Brand, Marvin Bagley and Jay Williams.

5. Kansas-72 players

Kansas also has an amazing history with 46 NCAA Tournament appearances and 14 trips to the Final Four. The Jayhawks have won three national championships and started the careers for several notable NBA players. Former Jayhawks include Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Pierce, Andrew Wiggins, Danny Manning and Joel Embiid.

6. Indiana-66 players

7. Louisville-58 players

T8. Notre Dame-56 players

T8. Arizona-56 players

10. St. John's-52 players