The 2019 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. ESPN will broadcast the event starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Both rounds of the league's 73rd draft will be broadcast on Thursday night, with the first round beginning shortly after the broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET. The second round will take place immediately after. Each round will feature 30 picks.

The Pelicans won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes with the No. 1 pick in the draft. They also acquired the No. 4 pick in the draft from the Lakers as part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade. The Grizzlies and Knicks have picks two and three, respectively, with the Cavaliers following New Orleans' second selection.

Below is the order for the first round of the 2019 NBA draft:

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee