What Time is the 2019 NBA Draft?

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The 73rd NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center.

By Emily Caron
June 20, 2019

The 2019 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. ESPN will broadcast the event starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Both rounds of the league's 73rd draft will be broadcast on Thursday night, with the first round beginning shortly after the broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET. The second round will take place immediately after. Each round will feature 30 picks.

The Pelicans won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes with the No. 1 pick in the draft. They also acquired the No. 4 pick in the draft from the Lakers as part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade. The Grizzlies and Knicks have picks two and three, respectively, with the Cavaliers following New Orleans' second selection.

Below is the order for the first round of the 2019 NBA draft:

1. New Orleans 
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)   
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta 
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (from Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from LA Clippers via Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State 
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee

