NBA Rumors: Lakers Granted Permission to Meet With Warriors Assistant

Catch up on the latest NBA free agency and rumors.

By Kaelen Jones
June 23, 2019

With the NBA draft now past, the attention of the NBA world turns to free agency.

This year, the free-agency period will begin on July 30 at 6 p.m. ET; six hours sooner than originally scheduled. The window presents arguably one of the most entertaining portions of the NBA offseason.

Several of basketball's biggest stars, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, will soon choose their next destinations. In the meantime, potential restricted free agents have until Monday to extend qualifying offers. June 29 remains the deadline for player and team options to be signed or declined.

Following along with the latest news and rumors from around the NBA below.

News and Rumors

 The Lakers have been granted permission to speak with Warriors assistant Ron Adams regarding a potential role on Frank Vogel's staff. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

 Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein's agent has urged the team to not extend a qualifying offer and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent. (Sacramento Bee)

 Raptors forward Danny Green doesn't believe the team would accept an invitation to the White House from U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yahoo)

 Former Duke teammates Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett are set to play each other at NBA Summer League. (Release)

 Nando De Colo is planning a return to the NBA after a five-year absence. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

 UCF center Tacko Fall signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics. (Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

