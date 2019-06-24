Chris Paul: 'I Never Asked for a Trade'

A previous report claimed that the relationship between Chris Paul and James Harden was "unsalvageable."

By Kaelen Jones
June 24, 2019

Rockets guard Chris Paul has denied a recent report alleging that he requested a trade from Houston.

“I never asked for a trade,” Paul told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. “I never demanded a trade.”

Last week, Yahoo Sports reported that Paul demanded the Rockets trade him, as the All-Star guard's relationship with fellow star James Harden reportedly grew "unsalvageable" to the point where "it can't be fixed."

After the report was published, Paul took to Instagram, writing that the rift between him and Harden was "news to me..."

The bombshell report surfaced just one day after Houston general manager Daryl Morey stated that Paul did not want to be dealt, and that the Rockets were seeking to add "one more star" to their roster during a radio show appearance.

Paul, 34, is scheduled to make $38.5 million next season. He's owed nearly $125 million over the next three.

This postseason, Houston reached the Western Conference semifinals before the Warriors eliminated them in six games. It marked the fourth time in five seasons that Golden State dispatched the Rockets from the playoffs.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message