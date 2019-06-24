Rockets guard Chris Paul has denied a recent report alleging that he requested a trade from Houston.

“I never asked for a trade,” Paul told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. “I never demanded a trade.”

Last week, Yahoo Sports reported that Paul demanded the Rockets trade him, as the All-Star guard's relationship with fellow star James Harden reportedly grew "unsalvageable" to the point where "it can't be fixed."

After the report was published, Paul took to Instagram, writing that the rift between him and Harden was "news to me..."

The bombshell report surfaced just one day after Houston general manager Daryl Morey stated that Paul did not want to be dealt, and that the Rockets were seeking to add "one more star" to their roster during a radio show appearance.

Paul, 34, is scheduled to make $38.5 million next season. He's owed nearly $125 million over the next three.

This postseason, Houston reached the Western Conference semifinals before the Warriors eliminated them in six games. It marked the fourth time in five seasons that Golden State dispatched the Rockets from the playoffs.