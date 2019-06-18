Chris Paul denied the rumors surrounding his relationship with James Harden on Tuesday.

In an comment posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, Paul said Yahoo! Sports' Vincent Goodwill's report was "news to me."

Chris Paul denies Harden/Paul rumors on Instagram: “🤷🏾‍♂️ Damn! That’s news to me...” #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hlsUSs3YND — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) June 18, 2019

Goodwill had previously reported that the two players no longer were willing to play alongside one another. Per Goodwill, Paul demanded a trade to Houston's management while Harden issued a "him or me" ultimatum after the Rockets’ second-round playoff loss to the Warriors.

Goodwill added that the guards went nearly two months without speaking to each other during the 2018-19 season, which created tension for teammates and the rest of the Rockets' organization.

The report comes just one day after Houston general manager Daryl Morey attempted to end any speculation about Paul's future with the team by saying that Paul has not requested a trade. Morey added that he won't entertain teams trying to acquire the perennial All-Star.

Paul, 34, is owed nearly $125 million over the next three years and is set to make $38.5 million next season. The nine-time All-Star averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 58 games. Harden, 29, signed a massive $228 million extension in 2017 that will keep him in Houston through the 2022-23 season. Harden averaged a team-high 36.1 points per game last season to go with 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Tensions between the backcourt duo have been reported throughout the year, most notably culminating in a reported verbal altercation after the Rockets’ season-ending Game 6 second-round playoff loss to the Warriors.