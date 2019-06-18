Chris Paul Denies Report That Relationship With James Harden Is 'Unsalvageable'

Tensions between the two guards have been reported several times this season.

By Emily Caron
June 18, 2019

Chris Paul denied the rumors surrounding his relationship with James Harden on Tuesday.

In an comment posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, Paul said Yahoo! Sports' Vincent Goodwill's report was "news to me."

Goodwill had previously reported that the two players no longer were willing to play alongside one another. Per Goodwill, Paul demanded a trade to Houston's management while Harden issued a "him or me" ultimatum after the Rockets’ second-round playoff loss to the Warriors.

Goodwill added that the guards went nearly two months without speaking to each other during the 2018-19 season, which created tension for teammates and the rest of the Rockets' organization.

The report comes just one day after Houston general manager Daryl Morey attempted to end any speculation about Paul's future with the team by saying that Paul has not requested a trade. Morey added that he won't entertain teams trying to acquire the perennial All-Star. 

Paul, 34, is owed nearly $125 million over the next three years and is set to make $38.5 million next season. The nine-time All-Star averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 58 games. Harden, 29, signed a massive $228 million extension in 2017 that will keep him in Houston through the 2022-23 season. Harden averaged a team-high 36.1 points per game last season to go with 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Tensions between the backcourt duo have been reported throughout the year, most notably culminating in a reported verbal altercation after the Rockets’ season-ending Game 6 second-round playoff loss to the Warriors.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message