Minnesota Lynx Guard Odyssey Sims Arrested on Suspicioun of Drunken Driving

Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Sims, the Lynx's leading scorer, was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change.

By Associated Press
June 27, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS  — Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims was arrested this month on suspicion of drunken driving.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of interstate highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis about 1 a.m. on June 6. The state trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, and Sims registered a .20 blood-alcohol content. That is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.

In a statement from the organization, the Lynx said they were aware of the incident and taking the matter “very seriously.” The Star Tribune reported that Sims has a court appearance scheduled for July 16 on two gross misdemeanor charges of third-degree driving while impaired.

Sims scored 15 points for Minnesota in a game about 18 hours after the arrest. She was acquired in an offseason trade with Los Angeles.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message