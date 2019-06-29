Stephen Curry is expected to join Warriors general manager Bob Myers in the meeting with free-agent star Kevin Durant when free agency begins, The Athletic's Marc Thompson II reported on Saturday.

According to Thompson, Curry is planning to stop and visit with Durant on the eve of Durant’s free-agent decision, which begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Curry was previously a member of a four-player group that pitched Durant during free-agent meetings four years ago.

Klay Thompson, also a member of that original group, will attend the meeting via FaceTime, according to Thompson.

Durant originally signed with Golden State because Curry assured Durant that he wanted him on the team. The Warriors are planning to offer Durant a five-year, $221 million max contract.

The news comes one day after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant planned to engage in conversations with the Warriors, Clippers, Nets and Knicks at the start of free agency. Durant will reportedly hold some face-to-face meetings alongside communications by other means.

Per Wojnarowski, Durant's final decision-making process could extend until late next week.

Durant declined his $31.5M player option to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. The two-time Finals MVP is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Durant underwent surgery to repair the rupture on June 12.

Durant, 30, is a 10-time All-Star, has led the league in scoring four times and was named the league MVP during the 2013-14 campaign. He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season.