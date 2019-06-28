Kevin Durant is planning to engage in conversations with the Warriors, Clippers, Nets and Knicks when free agency begins on Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday.

According to Wojnarowski, Durant will hold some face-to-face meetings alongside communications by other means, and his decision-making process could extend late into next week.

Durant declined his $31.5M player option to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. The two-time Finals MVP is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Durant underwent surgery to repair the rupture on June 12.

Despite his inability to play next season, the Warriors, Knicks, Clippers and Nets have long been considered "significant considerations" for Durant. The Warriors are planning to offer him a five-year, $221 million max contract, according to Wojnarowski, while the Clippers, Knicks and Nets can offer him a four-year, $146 million deal.

Durant, 30, is a 10-time All-Star, has led the league in scoring four times and was named the league MVP during the 2013-14 campaign.

He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season.