Was there ever a worse time to be a Knicks fan?

Like, even in 2010, they at least got Amar'e Stoudemire.

But before free agency even got officially started for 2019, the Knicks already had all of their dreams crushed.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are reportedly joining the Nets, aka, the OTHER New York team. And while Knicks fans are surely hurt that they missed out on Zion Williamson after having the worst record in the league and are now missing out on Durant after we spent a whole season suggesting he'd go there, everybody else is having too much laughing at the organization.

The Knicks and owner Jim Dolan were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury, league sources tell me and @wojespn. Knicks officials are in Los Angeles tonight, meeting with free agents such as Julius Randle. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2019

“Now the Nets a stone’s throw from where I used to throw bricks... so it’s only right I’m still tossing round Knicks...”



Quadruple entendre now.. wow pic.twitter.com/CkEq24rHpZ — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) June 30, 2019

KD & Kyrie are followers. WE WANT LEADERS PLAYING IN A KNICKS JERSEY. pic.twitter.com/TgCbY29lPq — Keenan 🇵🇷 (@keenanjamesr) June 30, 2019

Knicks free agency and draft in Hip-Hop Moments... pic.twitter.com/9dBNs9O0uj — WHAT DO THE KNICKS HAVE? WHAT DO THE KNICKS HAVE? (@thejonhinds) June 30, 2019

I think it’s official. God hates the Knicks — Nick Cipolla (@nick__cipolla) June 30, 2019

Maybe they'll land Bronny in a few years.