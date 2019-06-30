Free Agency Just Started and the Knicks Already Lost

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are reportedly going to join the Nets and that means it is worst-case scenario for the Knicks.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 30, 2019

Was there ever a worse time to be a Knicks fan?

Like, even in 2010, they at least got Amar'e Stoudemire.

But before free agency even got officially started for 2019, the Knicks already had all of their dreams crushed.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are reportedly joining the Nets, aka, the OTHER New York team. And while Knicks fans are surely hurt that they missed out on Zion Williamson after having the worst record in the league and are now missing out on Durant after we spent a whole season suggesting he'd go there, everybody else is having too much laughing at the organization.

Maybe they'll land Bronny in a few years.

