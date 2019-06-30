Report: Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks Agree to Five-Year, $158 Million Deal

Porzingis didn't play during the 2018-19 season while recovering from a torn ACL injury suffered in February 2018.

By Kaelen Jones
June 30, 2019

All-Star power forward Kristaps Porzingis has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $158 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Mavericks acquired Porzingis, 23, from the New York Knicks in a trade in late January. However, the Latvian big man sat out the 2018-19 season as he recovered from a torn ACL injury suffered in February 2018.

Earlier this offseason, it reported that the Mavs were expected to offer Porzingis a five-year contract worth over $150 million. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix suggested that while it was initially unclear what path Porzingis would take contractually, he had "forged a strong connection" with reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, and appeared to be a "good long-term fit."

Porzingis has averaged 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during his career.

Despite not taking the court, Porzingis has managed to make headlines over the past year. In May, he cleared in an investigation following his apparent involvement in an altercation at a Latvia bar. In March, he was accused of raping a woman in New York in 2018.

