Warriors center Kevon Looney plans to return to Golden State with a three-year, $15 million contract, agent Todd Ramasar told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Looney was dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the playoffs as the Warriors lost to the Raptors in the NBA Finals in six games.

Looney left in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 106–105 win in Game 5 after he re-aggravated his right collarbone fracture and did not return. He initially suffered the injury in Golden State's Game 2 victory and returned in Game 4. Looney's injury coincided with former Golden State forward Kevin Durant's injury after he exited Game 5 with an Achilles injury. Durant announced plans to sign with the Nets on Sunday at the start of free agency.

The 23-year-old Looney averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He was drafted by the Warriors with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.