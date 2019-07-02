Just when you think Klay Thompson can't be any more peak Klay Thompson than he already is, he finds a way.

In honor of his new max contract with the Warriors, Thompson is dropping a new pair of sneakers this weekend and the design is something only Klay Thompson would pick.

“Be like Klay, read the news.”



All buyers of @KlayThompson’s newspaper-themed sneakers this weekend will also get a free 1-year subscription to the @EastBayTimes. https://t.co/KmDFUn7jcW — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 2, 2019

That the East Bay Times and Anta are teaming up for a new shoe that will drop on Sunday, July 7 is a wild enough thought.

But the idea that Klay posts up at his locker before each game to read the newspaper like Ward Cleaver at the breakfast table is just amazing. And the fact that his mom was the one who suggested he do it as a way to spend less time on his phone is just precious.

This is just as amazing as Klay's favorite moment from the Warriors' prior success and his suggestion that he only needed a "two-minute rest" to return to Game 6 of the Finals after tearing his ACL.

Forget the Warriors and their playoff chances, what will we as fans do without Klay for most of this upcoming season?

Let's all calmly sip a Coors Light in honor of Mr. Game 6 and his love of newspapers.