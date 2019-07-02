Klay Thompson’s New Sneakers Honor His Pre-Game Locker Ritual

Klay Thompson is practically always moving at his own speed and it's what makes him so great.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 02, 2019

Just when you think Klay Thompson can't be any more peak Klay Thompson than he already is, he finds a way.

In honor of his new max contract with the Warriors, Thompson is dropping a new pair of sneakers this weekend and the design is something only Klay Thompson would pick.

That the East Bay Times and Anta are teaming up for a new shoe that will drop on Sunday, July 7 is a wild enough thought.

But the idea that Klay posts up at his locker before each game to read the newspaper like Ward Cleaver at the breakfast table is just amazing. And the fact that his mom was the one who suggested he do it as a way to spend less time on his phone is just precious.

This is just as amazing as Klay's favorite moment from the Warriors' prior success and his suggestion that he only needed a "two-minute rest" to return to Game 6 of the Finals after tearing his ACL.

Forget the Warriors and their playoff chances, what will we as fans do without Klay for most of this upcoming season?

Let's all calmly sip a Coors Light in honor of Mr. Game 6 and his love of newspapers.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message