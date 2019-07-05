Knicks Favored to Win Las Vegas Summer League Championship

Yes, you read that right.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 05, 2019

Yep, you read that right: The Knicks are favored to win the Las Vegas Summer League championship.

The Knicks, who like the Mets have been the joke of the New York, haven't exactly had much success in free agency. They missed out on top free agent prospects Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who will be headed to Brooklyn instead of the Garden, and fans are not happy about the loss.

But if there's a silver lining anywhere, it's the Knicks' chances at Summer League: New York is favored to win at 8–1. Portland comes in next at 10–1, followed by both New Orleans and the Spurs at 14–1.

The Knicks will start the summer slate with a game against the Pelicans on Friday night. The game features a key matchup between former Duke teammates and top draft picks Zion Williamson (No. 1 pick for the Pelicans) and R.J. Barrett (No. 3 pick for the Knicks).

