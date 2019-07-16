Former Knicks All-Star Charles Oakley thinks New York has not made the grades with recent free agency acquisitions.

The Knicks failed to land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who ended up across the river with Brooklyn. The Nets’ haul so strongly dwarfed the Knicks’ that president Steve Mills put out a statement hours after free agency opened acknowledging his fans’ disappointment. New York signed some veterans, but no marquee names. Along with the disappointed fans, even Oakley believes the team isn't is Grade A shape.

"Do they have an 'A' player on their team? I don’t think so," Oakley said. "They got maybe one 'B' and a lot of 'Cs.'"

Meanwhile, the Nets: "They hit the Mega Millions and the Powerball," according to Oakley.

Oakley has long feuded with Knicks owner James Dolan. He was arrested at Madison Square Garden in February 2017 and removed from his courtside seat after an apparent argument with Dolan. The New York owner then referred to a potential alcohol problem for Oakley in a subsequent radio interview. Oakley then filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages for defamation, battery, false imprisonment. Oakley then blasted Dolan after he was involved in a fan confrontation in March.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping New York reach the postseason in all of his 10 seasons with the franchise. New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.