James Harden has heard your complaint about how he travels when he goes for his patented step-back, and he has one question for those who think his signature move is against the rules: How?

On Friday, at an event for Adidas and James Harden ProCamp, an inquisitive young child asked the 2018 MVP a question he knew he wouldn't like.

"What makes you do that traveling step-back?" the child asked Harden.

"Do they call traveling with it?" Harden quickly quipped before proceeding to breakdown even more about why he doesn't travel with his move.

"In the NBA especially, the highest level of basketball, you got to find ways to get better every single year. You got to find ways to get an advantage every single year," Harden said. "And that's what I'm doing. And it's not traveling. This year I'm going to come up with something more creative, and it's going to look like traveling but it's not."

See, Harden, this would sound all well and good if it wasn't for the fact that the last move you created was the step-back step-back and that was 1000 percent a travel.

However, that doesn't mean I don't want to see him attempt a step-back step-back step-back next season.