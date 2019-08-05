Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Hawks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 42-year-old had previously told ESPN's The Jump that the 2019-20 season will be his last in the NBA. He had already announced his decision to return for an NBA record-setting 22nd season in April.

Carter's 22nd and final season will break the top-all time mark held by Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, who retired after his 21st season in April, which tied Carter, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the top all-time mark.

The North Carolina product was drafted No. 5 overall in the 1998 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors and was then traded to the Raptors. He signed a one-year contract with the Hawks in July 2018. He averaged 7.4 points and 17.5 minutes per game last year.

Carter has played for eight teams during his time in the league.