Report: Vince Carter Agrees to Deal to Return to Hawks

Free agent Vince Carter has reportedly agreed to a deal to return to the Hawks,

By Charlotte Carroll
August 05, 2019

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Hawks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The 42-year-old had previously told ESPN's The Jump that the 2019-20 season will be his last in the NBA. He had already announced his decision to return for an NBA record-setting 22nd season in April. 

Carter's 22nd and final season will break the top-all time mark held by Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, who retired after his 21st season in April, which tied Carter, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the top all-time mark.

The North Carolina product was drafted No. 5 overall in the 1998 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors and was then traded to the Raptors. He signed a one-year contract with the Hawks in July 2018. He averaged 7.4 points and 17.5 minutes per game last year.

Carter has played for eight teams during his time in the league.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message