Celtics Hall of Famer and basketball legend Bob Cousy was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump on Thursday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the country’s highest civilian award, recognizing those who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

The president said Cousy was "a great champion and we love champions," adding, "You have achieved so much ... even beyond basketball."

"Mr. President, I know in your world, you're well on your way to making America great again," Cousy said in his acceptance speech. "In my world, it's been great for 91 years. Only in America could my story have been told. I'm here to say I'm easily the most fortunate, lucky SOB on the planet."

Thursday's White House invitation marked the seventh time that a U.S. president has invited Cousy to Washington. Cousy was awarded the Big Brother of the Year by Lyndon Johnson in 1965 and was also invited by Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

The 91-year-old Cousy was part of the Celtics' dynasty of the 1950s and 1960s when he played in 13 consecutive NBA All-Star games and won six championships.

Cousy averaged 18.4 points, 7.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game across his 14 years in the league. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1970.

Cousy joins Celtics teammate Bill Russell, Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the fourth NBA player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.