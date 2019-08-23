Report: Dwight Howard Plans to Sign With Lakers After Grizzlies Buyout

The Wizards traded Howard to the Grizzlies in July.

By Emily Caron
August 23, 2019

Center Dwight Howard is finalizing a contract buyout with the Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Lakers as a free agent, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Howard's deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed as Los Angeles enters the partnership with caution. The team wants the ability to cut him without cost to keep as leverage. The 6'11" big man had several meetings with Lakers officials, per Wojnarowski, who decided to give him a chance to show he's made changes in how he conducts himself with teammates and coaches, which has been an issue in the past. 

Howard, Joakin Noah and Mo Speights participated in workouts and meetings with the Lakers this week as they tried to fill the team's void at center.

Los Angeles's interest in the Grizzlies center piqued after DeMarcus Cousins tore his left ACL on Aug. 12 while working out in Las Vegas. The Lakers had signed Cousins to a one-year deal in July to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis after the team missed out on top target Kawhi Leonard.

Howard was reportedly not expected to play with Memphis this season even though they did not buy him out until this week. The 33-year-old veteran spent last season with the Wizards and averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Washington traded Howard to Memphis on July 6.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message