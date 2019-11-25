Our daily NBA DFS expert provides picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups data and metrics.

NBA DFS (Monday, November 25)

Welcome to today's edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

The NBA DFS week tips off with a juicy ten-game slate. There are plenty of marquee matchups on the slate as well. The Pacers and Jazz battle in a matchup of top teams. Philadelphia and Toronto meet in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference semi-final. Also, the Hawks and Timberwolves play in the game with the highest implied total on the evening. There are 270 players on the slate, here are six you can build your lineups around.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,800, Fanduel: $12,500, Yahoo: $58

The league's reigning MVP continues to go about his business on a night to night basis, the lofty price tag is hard to work around, but Giannis will be well worth the investment. Last time these two teams met, Giannis went for 60 fantasy points in a three-point loss. He should exceed those numbers tonight at home in a game that could very well go to overtime.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings: $7,600, Fanduel: $7,800, Yahoo: $32

With Kyrie Irving nursing a shoulder injury, Dinwiddie has become a must-start fantasy asset. Dinwiddie has scored at least 35 fantasy points in each of his last five games. He is in a prime spot to go off again tonight vs. the Cavaliers young backcourt, which allows opposing point guards to shoot over 48% from the field.

Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $6,100, Fanduel: $8,100, Yahoo: $30

Whiteside is probable to give it go vs. Chicago. The Trail Blazers' big man is averaging a double-double and 35 fantasy points per contest. I love his price and his matchup this evening. The Bulls are ranked 30th vs. opposing bigs.

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

DraftKings: $6,000, Fanduel: $8,500, Yahoo: $35

Brogdon should make his return to the active roster for the Pacers tonight. Before he was injured, he was stuffing the stat sheet and averaging close to 35 fantasy points per game. Expect him to pick it back up tonight at home vs. the Grizzlies.

Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $4,700, Fanduel: $5,000, Yahoo: $10

When Ross gets hot, he can be a walking bucket. He will have to take on more of a scoring load this evening vs. the Pistons. Orlando will be without Aaron Gordon, Michael-Carter Williams, and Nikola Vucevic.

Jabari Parker, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $6,300, Fanduel: $6,900, Yahoo: $25

Parker is making good use of his minutes averaging over 30 fantasy points per game. The Hawks and the Timberwolves play in the game with the highest implied total on the slate. Parker is a cheap, reliable option who will be involved with the fantasy fireworks this game will bring.

