Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Friday, November 29)

Welcome to the "Leftover Turkey Day" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

I hope everyone had a lovely holiday. The NBA is back with a full slate for us to grub on this Black Friday. The Celtics and Nets play in an early afternoon tip, and the rest of the slate begins at 7 pm eastern. This is a jumbo 12-game offering for us to feast upon. Seven of today's 12 games have an implied total of 225 or higher. There will be a ton of fantasy fireworks.

PF/C Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings: $10,000, FanDuel: $11,300, Yahoo: $46

Anthony Davis is in a great spot for a huge night. Davis and the Lakers have the highest implied team total in the Association. The Wizards are at the bottom or near the bottom in every defensive category.

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $9,000, FanDuel: $10,200, Yahoo: $37

With Al Horford out for the Sixers, look for Joel Embiid to play a healthy portion of minutes while the 76ers beat up on the Knicks. Embiid bounced back nicely after his zero-point game with 33 and 16 versus the Kings. He should go for another 50 plus fantasy point game vs. the Knicks.

SG/SF Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $6,100, FanDuel: $6,000, Yahoo: $19

Evan Fournier is the primary scoring threat for a banged-up Magic team. He is coming off a season-high 30 point game last time out. Fournier shoots over 50% from the field in Magic home games.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

DraftKings: $5,100, FanDuel: $5,000, Yahoo: $10

Herro has logged over 30 minutes a game in five of his last six outings. Jimmy Butler may not suit up for the Heat tonight, so if that's the case, Herro will see plenty of minutes and scoring opportunities.

C Nerlens Noel, Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings: $4,700, FanDuel: $5,400, Yahoo: $14

Noel is an inexpensive way to have exposure to a game with 230 implied total. Opposing centers are shooting over 60% from the field vs. the Pelicans.

