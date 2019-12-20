Thunder Players At Site of OKC Shooting, Team 'Never in Danger'

Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock

Thunder players were attending a private movie screening at Oklahoma City's Penn Square Mall on Thursday afternoon when a shooting occurred there. However, the players were never in danger, according to a team spokesman.

"Thunder security was made aware immediately. The team was never in danger and was safe during the entirety of the event," a team spokesman told The Athletic's Erik Horne.

According to Oklahoma City police, there was an altercation between two people inside a shoe store at the mall. During the altercation, one of the people pulled a gun, shooting another person in the chest.

"This appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals," OKC police tweeted shortly after the incident.

One victim was located inside of the mall following the shooting and is currently in critical condition.

The mall was in lockdown, but a number of patrons were reportedly shown on TV broadcasts exiting one side of the building.

The Oklahoma City police is continuing to clear the mall and is advising people to avoid the area.

Oklahoma City police described the suspect as a black male, wearing gray sweatpants, red, exposed underwear and no shirt. He was seen fleeing from the Foot Locker area, but his location is currently unknown.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder played at home, defeating the Grizzlies 126-122. The team will host Phoenix on Friday night.